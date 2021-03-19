Nathan Evans' sea shanty Wellerman goes to number one in UK chart
Scottish postman-turned-social media sensation Nathan Evans has reached number one in the UK charts with his version of a 19th Century sea shanty.
Evans first found fame on TikTok by singing traditional seafaring songs, before being offered a record deal and giving up his day job.
A pop remix of one song, Wellerman, has spent seven weeks in the top three but has now finally reached the top spot.
"We've done it! Unbelievable, I'm speechless," he said.
"Everybody's support has been absolutely fantastic, thank you each and every one of you. We made it!"
His rise to number one comes after an appearance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway last weekend.
Wellerman was thought to have been written by New Zealand whalers about an employee of the Weller Brothers shipping company in the 1830s.
Evans, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, posted his version in December after enjoying viral success with other shanties. That version of Wellerman was remixed after producers 220 Kid and Billen Ted came on board.
Evans has now replaced Olivia Rodrigo at number one, with the US pop star dropping to number 18 after nine weeks at the chart summit with Drivers License.
A1 & J1 are at number two with their own viral hit Latest Trends, while YouTuber and rapper KSI has the highest new entry at number three with Patience, his collaboration with Yungblud and Polo G.
