AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen burned copying YouTube stunt
Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard's girlfriend has revealed she had seven weeks of "continuous hospital treatment" after badly burning herself while trying to copy a YouTube stunt.
Fellow dancer Abbie Quinnen was reportedly left with third-degree burns and needing skin grafts after trying to turn a glass bottle into a vase.
On Sunday, Ms Quinnen thanked doctors and said: "I really need you all to be careful with what you're doing and if you're copying any YouTube videos. I will be OK, I love you all."
She explained: "Whilst we were attempting to create a glass bottle into a vase following a YouTube tutorial it went terribly wrong and it resulted in me incurring injuries and burns requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks."
TV personality AJ Pritchard is best known for his stint as a professional dancer on Strictly and later appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, while his girlfriend is also a pro dancer social media influencer. AJ's brother Curtis Pritchard appeared on Love Island in 2019.
