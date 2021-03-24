Finding Derek: Kate Garraway praised for 'heartbreaking' documentary
- Published
Kate Garraway has been praised by both TV critics and viewers following the broadcast of a documentary about her husband's long battle with Covid-19.
Ex-political adviser Derek Draper is still in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus symptoms last March.
ITV documentary Finding Derek followed Good Morning Britain presenter Garraway over the course of Draper's illness.
The Telegraph's Michael Hogan called the hour-long film "powerful, poignant and admirably candid".
According to his four-star review, the documentary "painted a profoundly sobering picture, albeit one illuminated by intermittent rays of hope.
The Guardian's Lucy Mangan was also impressed, giving credit - and four stars - to a programme "that knows what it is doing and does it well".
"Garraway's love for Draper is clear and uncomplicated," she wrote. "The phrase that kept popping into my mind was 'wifely devotion'."
The show's purpose, she continued, was "to tell a single story and bring comfort to those similarly afflicted"
The documentary got another four stars from The Independent's FIona Sturges, who found it "intimate and enormously moving".
"Finding Derek is tough to watch and, as such, should be compulsory viewing," she wrote.
The Evening Standard's Jessie Thompson, meanwhile, said it was "vital viewing" and praised Garraway for her "cheery, no-nonsense, let's-get-on-with-it attitude".
"She's always ready to confront the hardest truths and ask the most difficult questions," she wrote. "The documentary is similarly unflinching."
Garraway also drew praise from Good Morning Britain stars past and present, among them the recently departed Piers Morgan.
Morgan, who left the show earlier this month, called the programme "heart-breaking" and sent a message of love to his former colleague.
Current Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard said he was "so proud" of a co-star who continued to "surprise, delight [and] inspire him".
So proud of my friend @kategarraway she continues to surprise, delight, occasionally infuriate but always inspire me. Thinking of Kate, her family and anyone who is battling Covid or has lost someone close to them to the virus. #FindingDerek pic.twitter.com/S8B0ajO9jU— Ben Shephard (@benshephard) March 23, 2021
ITV's Lorraine Kelly tweeted her own message of support, praising the "incredible" Garraway for her "courage, humanity and strength".
BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker said he had "nothing but respect" for Garraway and her family after watching the programme.
Singer and TV presenter Myleene Klass was also full of praise for Garraway's "bravery and courage", adding it had been "utterly heartbreaking" to see the show on Tuesday.
Finding Derek also featured Garraway and Draper's children and showed their mother speaking to people suffering from long Covid.
One scene saw her recall being told by Draper's doctors that he was the most seriously ill person they had seen who remained alive.
Elsewhere, Garraway was seen supervising builders as they installed ramps in her home in readiness for Draper's eventual return.
