Brits 2021: Full list of award nominees

Published
Artists including Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and AJ Tracey have been nominated for a Brit Award.

The ceremony takes place later than usual in 2021 due to the pandemic. But organisers are promising the "first live music event at the O2 in ages" when the show takes place on 11 May.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Best album

  • Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
  • Celeste - Not Your Muse
  • Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
  • J Hus - Big Conspiracy
  • Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Best British female

  • Arlo Parks
  • Celeste
  • Dua Lipa
  • Jessie Ware
  • Lianne La Havas

Best British male

  • AJ Tracey
  • Headie One
  • J Hus
  • Joel Corry
  • Yungblud

Best British group

  • Bicep
  • Biffy Clyro
  • Little Mix
  • The 1975
  • Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough artist

  • Arlo Parks
  • Bicep
  • Celeste
  • Joel Corry
  • Young T & Bugsey

Best British single

  • 220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love
  • Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain
  • Dua Lipa - Physical
  • Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
  • Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different
  • Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart
  • Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter
  • Regard with Raye - Secrets
  • Simba ft DTG - Rover
  • Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush

International Female

  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cardi B
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Taylor Swift

International male

  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Burna Boy
  • Childish Gambino
  • Tame Impala
  • The Weeknd

International group

  • BTS
  • Fontaines DC
  • Foo Fighters
  • Haim
  • Run The Jewels

Rising star award

  • Griff - Winner
  • Pa Salieu
  • Rina Sawayama

