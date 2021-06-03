Netflix's Sweet Tooth: 6 things to know about the show

"For me, Jepperd is this really tough exterior guy. We know he was a pro-athlete in the past, he has this dark past that he's trying to get away from," says Anozie. "So he's got leadership qualities, toughness, he knows how to be strong. But there is a heart of gold in there, that Gus somehow, through his innocence and optimism, which is something Jepperd hasn't come into contact with for many years, brings out in him."