Oscars 2021: The lowdown on the international feature nominees

Chances of winning: Widely tipped to win this category, Another Round has already taken a raft of awards elsewhere, including the Bafta for best film not in the English language. It's beautifully crafted and acted; Mikkelsen - who was also a Bafta best actor nominee - reminds us he may be the best screen actor in Europe. The film isn't judgemental about heavy drinking: it's clear that some characters in the film benefit from it though the screenplay is honest about the excessive role drink can play even in the lives of Denmark's school students.