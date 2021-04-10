Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38
- Published
Former Big Brother star Nikki Grahame has died at the age of 38.
The TV personality had checked into a private hospital last month as she fought an eating disorder, and friends started a fund-raising page to to pay for her treatment.
But in a statement to the BBC, Grahame's manager confirmed she had died on Friday morning.
"Please respect the privacy of Nikki's friends and family at this tragic and difficult time," he added.
If you are affected by the issues in this story, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.