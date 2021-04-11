Bafta Film Awards 2021: Red carpet in pictures
The biggest night in the British film calendar, the Bafta Awards, is taking place in London.
Because of Covid, the winners and nominees aren't at the Royal Albert Hall in person as usual - they are appearing virtually. But a host of stars are at the venue to announce the winners.
Sunday's ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One from 19.00-21.00 BST.
The presenters include actress Phoebe Dynevor, who has shot to fame in the past 12 months thanks to her role in Netflix hit Bridgerton.
Fellow Brit Cynthia Erivo was nominated for the rising star award at the Baftas in 2019, and was up for an Oscar last year for playing 19th Century abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet.
Priyanka Chopra Jones and husband Nick Jonas were among the few who didn't have to adhere to social distancing rules.
Asim Chaudhry, known for the comedy People Just Do Nothing, has been nominated for two Bafta TV Awards.
Singer Celeste is performing her track Hear My Voice, from the soundtrack of best film nominee The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Selma and Les Misérables star David Oyelowo is among the other presenters.
Richard E Grant was nominated for his first ever Bafta for Can You Ever Forgive Me? two years ago.
Sophie Cookson is best known for the Kingsman films and The Trial of Christine Keeler.
Pedro Pascal also appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, as well as such TV shows as The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones.
Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry sported a visor on the red carpet.
BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo announced eight of the craft winners in the first half of the ceremony on Saturday.
Kidulthood, Bulletproof and Doctor Who actor Noel Clarke was also honoured with the outstanding British contribution to cinema award on Saturday.
