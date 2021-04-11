Bafta Film Awards 2021 kick off with Duke of Edinburgh tribute
The biggest night in the British film calendar, the Baftas, has kicked off with a tribute to the organisation's first president, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Co-host Edith Bowman said Prince Philip "occupies a very special place in Bafta's history, and our thoughts are with the Royal Family".
The prince was president of the British film and TV academy from 1959 to 1966.
Some craft winners were revealed on Saturday, with the main ceremony now taking place at the Royal Albert Hall.
Because of the pandemic, the winners are delivering their acceptance speeches remotely.
Two films received the most nominations with seven each - Rocks, a low-budget British film starring a group of teenage girls, many of whom had not acted before; and Nomadland, which stars Frances McDormand as a US woman living a nomadic life in a van after the financial crash.
Sunday's ceremony is being hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary, and is being broadcast on BBC One.
The night's winners include:
- Best British film - Promising Young Woman
- Supporting actress - Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
- Supporting actor - Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Original screenplay - Promising Young Woman
- Adapted screenplay - The Father
- Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer - Remi Weekes, His House
- Film not in the English language - Another Round
- Animated film - Soul
- Documentary - My Octopus Teacher
This year's shortlists include a diverse line-up of talent, following an outcry last year when voters only nominated white actors.
This time, 16 of the 24 acting contenders come from minority ethnic backgrounds, while 21 are first-time nominees.
Many established British stars missed out on nominations, including Olivia Colman, Gary Oldman, Carey Mulligan and Sacha Baron Cohen.
While the hopefuls are all appearing remotely, stars including Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Phoebe Dynevor are among the big names at the London venue to announce the winners.
The Duke of Cambridge had been due to appear in a pre-recorded segment, but pulled out following the death of his grandfather.
Nine prizes were handed out in the first part of the ceremony on Saturday. They included the outstanding British contribution to cinema award, which went to Noel Clarke, the Kidulthood, Bulletproof and Doctor Who actor.
He dedicated it to "my young black boys and girls out there that never believed it could happen to them".
Following the lack of diversity last year, a seven-month review led Bafta to introduce more than 120 changes to its voting, membership and campaigning processes.
They included the introduction of a new longlist round of voting, the expansion of the outstanding British film field to 10 nominations, and increasing all four acting categories and best director to six nominees in an attempt to ensure greater diversity.
This year's Baftas were delayed by two months because of the pandemic, and come two weeks before the awards season reaches its climax with the Academy Awards.
Unlike the Baftas, Oscars organisers want nominees to appear in person and will have a London venue for the first time for UK-based contenders.
