MasterChef: Rescheduled final to air on Wednesday
- Published
The final of BBC One's MasterChef will air on Wednesday night after being postponed following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday.
Announcing the rescheduled air date, the BBC confirmed it will be shown at 8pm and made available on BBC iPlayer.
The finale of the cooking series was due to air on Friday, but the BBC suspended its scheduled programming to cover Prince Philip's death at 99.
The change meant that the MasterChef UK final was replaced by news programmes.
EastEnders was similarly affected, while BBC Four was taken off air completely.
The coverage of the duke's death reportedly sparked a large number of complaints from viewers.
In response the BBC said: "We are proud of our coverage and the role we play during moments of national significance."
In a tweet on Tuesday, the BBC Press Office confirmed the new broadcast date for the final of the long-running cooking show, that began in 1990.
The #MasterChef final will now be shown tomorrow night at 8pm on @BBCOne with @JohnTorode1 and @GreggAWallace pic.twitter.com/ZmirZuGg7o— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 13, 2021
It means fans will finally get to see amateur chefs Mike Tomkins, Alexina Anatole and Tom Rhodes battle it out in front of hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode to be crowned winner of the 17th series.
