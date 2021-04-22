Former Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown dies aged 65
Former Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown has died aged 65, his family has told the BBC.
The Scottish pop singer fronted the Edinburgh band during their most successful period in the 1970s.
They had hits with tracks like I Only Wanna Be With You, Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang and Give a Little Love.
His family announced online on Thursday that he had died suddenly at his home on Tuesday.
The Bay City Rollers became tartan-clad sensations in the UK and US in the 1970s. They were hugely successful, selling more than 120 million records.
"They were adorable. Five cute guys at once. That's the story of rock n roll," US journalist Danny Fields told the BBC.
"The invention of boy bands became an industry thanks to the Bay City Rollers."
Recalling the 1975 tour 40 years later, McKeown said it was "crazy".
"We would go on and the police would make us stop because they just could not control the crowd," he said.
The strain of constant touring was compounded when, on a rare visit home to Edinburgh, McKeown, just 20 at the time, ran over and killed a 76-year-old woman.
He says: "I can remember just being in complete shock. I don't know how long it took me to come out of that shock.
"In retrospect I should have dealt with the issue in a much more comprehensive way."
The day after the accident McKeown rejoined the tour.
Despite some witnesses claiming McKeown was driving too fast, a court cleared him of the more serious charge and instead found him of guilty of reckless driving. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for a year.
McKeown has claimed in numerous interviews that the guilt over the incident has never left him and was a big part of driving down a road of alcoholism as the Rollers' popularity waned dramatically in the late 1970's
Les McKeown and the Bay City Rollers provided part of the soundtrack to a particular chapter in Scotland's modern history.
At the height of their success in the mid 1970s, the Bay City Rollers were the biggest pop sensation Scotland had ever seen.
Their brand of bubblegum pop won fans across the world and they were unashamedly Scottish.
This was a time when few Scottish musicians became international stars other than traditional favourites like Andy Stewart or the Alexander Brothers.
The pop music Scottish children and teenagers loved was often from England or America. Outside Scotland, the Rollers were what we would now call brand ambassadors for their country.
It can seem preposterous to draw parallels between bubblegum pop, national identity or politics but perhaps there are some.
The Rollers loved their tartan at a time when many younger Scots associated it with an older generation or the sentimental, "kailyard" image of the country.
The peak of their success in the mid 70s coincided with a time when there was intense debate over Scotland's political future - a debate, at times, emboldened by a new self-confidence. Many assumed devolution in the form of a Scottish Assembly in Edinburgh was inevitable.
But like so many teen sensations, their success did not last.
The decline of the Rollers came around the same time as Scotland's humiliation in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. A year later the plan for a Scottish Assembly failed to win sufficient support in a referendum.
Music can be the soundtrack to history. The Bay City Rollers unintentionally provided part of the playlist.
Bay City Rollers got together in the early 1970s and found their name by throwing a dart at a map wherein it landed on Bay City near Michigan, according to the Official Charts Company.
Their first single was Keep On Dancing in 1971, and they had two number one hits 1975 with Bye Bye Baby and Give A Little Love, plus chart-topping albums with Rollin' in 1974 and 1975's Once Upon A Star.
Vocalist McKeown joined in 1973 and left in 1978, as the band decided to go in a more new wave direction under the new name The Rollers.
But he then re-joined for several of comeback tours and live recordings.
As the only surviving member of the band, he toured under the name Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers. He had been mid-way through a tour in Toronto with his band as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, and they all had to return home quickly. The tour had been rebooked for November 2021.
McKeown told the Edinburgh Evening News last August that during lockdown he had "never had so much time off", and was usually always on the road for half of the year.
