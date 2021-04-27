Bafta TV Awards: Diversity's BGT routine up for must-see moment award
- Published
Diversity's controversial routine on Britain's Got Talent, which provoked thousands of complaints, is up for the must-see moment award at the TV Baftas.
Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, the routine saw Ashley Banjo being knelt on by a police officer, a reference to George Floyd's murder.
Ofcom received 24,500 complaints about the segment, but said the programme had not broken broadcasting guidelines.
Scenes from Bridgerton, Gogglebox and EastEnders are also up for the Bafta.
Viewers have until 17:00 BST on 24 May to vote for the winner - the only Bafta award decided by the public.
The winner will be announced as part of the ceremony on 6 June, which will be hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade for a second year.
But unlike last year, the awards will be held in person, at a venue yet to be announced.
Here is a guide to the shows and scenes that are in the running.
WARNING: The six nominees are described below, revealing plot details about shows you may not yet have had the chance to watch.
1. Diversity on Britain's Got Talent
Diversity's performance was their interpretation of the events of 2020, and in particular the Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyd by the now-jailed police offer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis last May.
It was set to a medley of powerful music and used the viral poem, The Great Realisation, to portray the coronavirus pandemic as well as the BLM movement.
A total of 24,500 people complained about the routine, which saw lead dancer, and BGT judge, Ashley Banjo being knelt on by a white performer, a reference to George Floyd's killing.
Banjo said Diversity "wanted to express how the events of this year have made us feel".
2. Bridgerton - Lady Whistledown is revealed
After a gripping first series of the steamy Netflix costume drama, the mysterious high society gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, who powers the narrative, was finally unmasked.
Voiced by Dame Julie Andrews, the writer stirred up London's aristocracy by revealing their most intimate secrets in her scandal sheet, while keeping her identity concealed. But in the last episode, a dramatic flashback revealed her true identity to viewers.
A scheme to trap her as she printed her latest letter was foiled by Eloise Bridgerton, who believed Genevieve Delacroix was the writer. But when Eloise discovered Genevieve had an alibi, she realised the mystery remained.
Then, in a dramatic flashback, Lady Whistledown was seen escaping in her carriage, before she removeed her hood to show her face.
3. EastEnders - Gray kills Chantelle
The soap's character Gray Atkins had physically and psychologically abused his wife Chantelle for years. But Chantelle finally summoned the courage to stand up to her husband. Humiliated, Gray refused to let Chantelle leave and, in a violent tussle, murdered her.
In the scene, a terrified but determined Chantelle forced Gray to listen as she told him she was leaving and taking the kids with her.
After she frankly declared she'd fallen out of love with him, the scene reached its harrowing ending. A defiant Chantelle screamed at Gray to get out of her way. Humiliated, he refused to let her leave, leading to her tragic death.
4. Gogglebox - Reactions to Boris Johnson's news conference
In this particular episode of the Channel 4 show, the nation's armchair critics offered their opinions on the moment Boris Johnson returned to work after his battle with Covid-19 and laid out his government's plans for the fight against the spread of the disease.
They became increasingly puzzled by lockdown measures while debating the need for caution versus their desire to get down to the pub.
5. Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat - 'Mee-cro-wah-vay'
The scene: Self-proclaimed domestic goddess Nigella Lawson was busy in her kitchen making a scrummy-sounding brown butter colcannon.
While talking to the camera in her unique Nigella way, she moved onto the potato-mashing step, and gave viewers a peek inside the pan.
While adding a splash of milk, she turned to the camera and... baffled everyone with some unusual pronunciation.
"I'm aiming for a solid mash at this stage, but I still need to add a bit of milk which I've warmed in the mee-cro-wah-vay" (that's microwave to the rest of us).
So Nigella.
6. The Mandalorian - Luke Skywalker appears
Baby Yoda - aka Grogu - had been rescued in the series finale of The Mandalorian, but the title character and his allies were still trapped aboard Moff Gideon's starship with Imperial Dark Troopers closing in.
Out of nowhere, a lone X-wing Starfighter appeared and landed in the ship's docking bay. Enemy droids turned to meet the new arrival - a mysterious hooded figure dressed in black who, wielding a green lightsaber, promptly cut them into pieces.
With the Dark Troopers gone, the Mandalorian ordered the blast doors to be opened and the shadowy figure entered. As he pulled down his hood, audiences gasped - it was the young Luke Skywalker, recreated with CGI, who had arrived to take Grogu under his care.
