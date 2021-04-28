Bafta TV Awards: Steve McQueen's Small Axe leads nominations
Sir Steve McQueen's Small Axes series leads the field at this year's Bafta Television Awards, with 15 nominations.
The five-film BBC One series, which included Mangrove and Lovers Rock, tells stories about the lives of the West Indian community in London from the 1960s to the 1980s.
Netflix's regal drama The Crown is also one of the leading shows, with 10 nods.
And Michaela Coel's I May Destroy, about a woman coming to terms with a sexual assault, is listed eight times.
The leading nominees
- Small Axe - 15 nominations
- The Crown - 10
- I May Destroy You - 8
- Normal People - 7
- Sex Education - 6
There are five nominations apiece for Channel 4's Adult Material, a drama set in the porn industry, and Sky Atlantic's I Hate Suzie, whose star Billie Piper is up for best actress.
BBC Three comedy This Country is recognised four times, as are Strictly Come Dancing and the acclaimed documentary series Once Upon a Time in Iraq.
In the individual categories, John Boyega's performance as real-life police officer Leroy Logan in one of the Small Axe films - Red, White and Blue - sees him up for best actor alongside Shaun Parkes, who was in the Mangrove instalment of Small Axe.
Josh O'Connor, who plays the young Prince Charles in The Crown, makes the same list, alongside Paapa Essiedu from I May Destroy You, Waleed Zuaiter from Baghdad Central and Normal People's Paul Mescal.
Mescal's co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones is nominated for best actress, next to Piper, Coel and another Small Axe star, Letitia Wright. Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Adult Material's Hayley Squires also make the same shortlist.
Nominees for the Bafta Must-See Moment Award were announced earlier, and include Diversity's controversial dance routine on Britain's Got Talent, which provoked thousands of complaints.
Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, the routine saw Ashley Banjo being knelt on by a police officer, a reference to George Floyd's murder.
Ofcom received 24,500 complaints about the segment, but said the programme had not broken broadcasting guidelines.
Also in the running for the award - the only fan-voted prize at the ceremony - are scenes from Bridgerton, Gogglebox and EastEnders.
Bafta TV Awards Must-See Moment nominees:
- Bridgerton - Lady Whistledown is revealed
- Diversity on Britain's Got Talent
- EastEnders - Gray kills Chantelle
- Gogglebox - Reactions to Boris Johnson's news conference
- Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat - 'Mee-cro-wah-vay'
- The Mandalorian - Luke Skywalker appears
Viewers have until 17:00 BST on 24 May to vote for the winner, which will be announced as part of the Bafta TV Awards ceremony on 6 June.
Comedian Richard Ayoade will to host the awards for the second year in a row.
Typically an extravagant event at London's Royal Festival Hall, festivities will be more restrained due to the safeguards in place due to Covid-19 and will take place in a closed studio.
Bafta's TV Craft Awards, meanwhile, which celebrate behind-the-scenes achievements, will be announced by the actress Gbemisola Ikumelo on 24 May.
Categories such as writing, sound, editing and production design will be handed out at the Craft Awards, while prizes for acting and best overall series will be announced at the Bafta TV Awards.
