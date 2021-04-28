Bafta Television Awards 2021: The main nominations
- Published
Here is the list of the nominees in the main categories at this year's Bafta Television Awards, which will be held on 6 June.
The Bafta TV Craft Awards, meanwhile, which celebrate behind-the-scenes achievements, will be announced on 24 May.
Leading actress
- Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People - BBC Three
- Hayley Squires, Adult Material - Channel 4
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One
- Letitia Wright, Small Axe - BBC One
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC One
Leading actor
- John Boyega, Small Axe - BBC One
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Netflix
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You - BBC One
- Paul Mescal, Normal People - BBC Three
- Shaun Parkes, Small Axe - BBC One
- Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central - Channel 4
Supporting actress
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown - Netflix
- Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
- Rakie Ayola, Anthony - BBC One
- Siena Kelly, Adult Material - Channel 4
- Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK - Netflix
- Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You - BBC One
Supporting actor
- Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK - Netflix
- Malachi Kirby, Small Axe - BBC One
- Michael Sheen, Quiz - ITV
- Micheal Ward, Small Axe - BBC One
- Rupert Everett, Adult Material - Channel 4
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Netflix
Entertainment performance
- Adam Hills, The Last Leg - Channel 4
- Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers - ITV
- Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
- David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas - BBC One
- Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
- Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation - BBC Two
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Charlie Cooper, This Country - BBC Three
- Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three
- Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky One
- Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix
- Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner - Channel 4
- Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 - BBC Two
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix
- Daisy Haggard, Breeders - Sky One
- Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three
- Emma Mackey, Sex Education - Netflix
- Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam - BBC Three
- Mae Martin, Feel Good - Channel 4
Drama series
- Gangs of London - Sky Atlantic
- I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
- Save Me Too - Sky Atlantic
- The Crown - Netflix
Single drama
- Anthony - BBC One
- BBW - Channel 4
- Sitting In Limbo - BBC One
- The Windermere Children - BBC Two
Mini-series
- Adult Material - Channel 4
- I May Destroy You - BBC One
- Normal People - BBC Three
- Small Axe - BBC One
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty - BBC One
- Coronation Street - ITV
- EastEnders - BBC One
- Hollyoaks - Channel 4
International
- Little America - Apple TV+
- Lovecraft Country - Sky Atlantic
- Unorthodox - Netflix
- Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge - BBC Four
Entertainment programme
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
- Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts
- Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
- The Masked Singer - ITV
Comedy entertainment programme
- Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC Two
- Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky One
- The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4
- The Ranganation - BBC Two
Scripted comedy
- Ghosts - BBC One
- Inside No 9 - BBC Two
- Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three
- This Country - BBC Three
Features
- Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
- Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - ITV
- Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two
- The Repair Shop - BBC One
Daytime
- Jimmy McGovern's Moving On - BBC One
- Richard Osman's House Of Games - BBC Two
- The Chase - ITV
- The Great House Giveaway - Channel 4
Must-see moment
- Bridgerton- Lady Whistledown is revealed
- Diversity on Britain's Got Talent
- EastEnders - Gray kills Chantelle
- Gogglebox - Reactions to Boris Johnson's news conference
- Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat - 'Mee-cro-wah-vay'
- The Mandalorian - Luke Skywalker appears
Current affairs
- America's War On Abortion - ITV
- Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary - BBC Two
- The Battle For Hong Kong - Channel 4
- The Cyprus Papers Undercover - Al Jazeera English
Single documentary
- American Murder: The Family Next Door - Netflix
- Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me - BBC One
- Locked In: Breaking The Silence - BBC Four
- Surviving Covid - Channel 4
Factual series
- Crime & Punishment - Channel 4
- Hospital - BBC Two
- Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency - Channel 4
- Once Upon A Time In Iraq - BBC Two
Reality and constructed factual
- Masterchef: The Professionals - BBC One
- Race Across The World - BBC Two
- The School That Tried To End Racism - Channel 4
- The Write Offs - Channel 4
Specialist factual
- Extinction: The Facts - BBC One
- Putin: A Russian Spy Story - Channel 4
- The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty - BBC Two
- The Surgeon's Cut - Netflix
News coverage
- BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care - BBC One
- Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy - Channel 4
- Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis - BBC Two
- Sky News: Inside Idlib - Sky News
Sport
- Bahrain Grand Prix - Sky Sports Formula 1
- England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup - Amazon Prime Video
- England v West Indies Test Cricket - Sky Sports Cricket
- London Marathon 2020 - BBC One
Live event
- Life Drawing Dive! - BBC Four
- Springwatch 2020 - BBC Two
- The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One
- The Third Day: Autumn - Sky Atlantic
Short-form programme
- Criptales - BBC Four
- Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities - Vice/Noisey
- The Main Part - BBC iPlayer
- They Saw The Sun First - Red Bull TV
