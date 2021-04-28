BBC News

Bafta Television Awards 2021: The main nominations

Here is the list of the nominees in the main categories at this year's Bafta Television Awards, which will be held on 6 June.

The Bafta TV Craft Awards, meanwhile, which celebrate behind-the-scenes achievements, will be announced on 24 May.

Leading actress

  • Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People - BBC Three
  • Hayley Squires, Adult Material - Channel 4
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One
  • Letitia Wright, Small Axe - BBC One
  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC One

Leading actor

  • John Boyega, Small Axe - BBC One
  • Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Netflix
  • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You - BBC One
  • Paul Mescal, Normal People - BBC Three
  • Shaun Parkes, Small Axe - BBC One
  • Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central - Channel 4

Supporting actress

  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown - Netflix
  • Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
  • Rakie Ayola, Anthony - BBC One
  • Siena Kelly, Adult Material - Channel 4
  • Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK - Netflix
  • Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You - BBC One

Supporting actor

  • Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK - Netflix
  • Malachi Kirby, Small Axe - BBC One
  • Michael Sheen, Quiz - ITV
  • Micheal Ward, Small Axe - BBC One
  • Rupert Everett, Adult Material - Channel 4
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Netflix

Entertainment performance

  • Adam Hills, The Last Leg - Channel 4
  • Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers - ITV
  • Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
  • David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas - BBC One
  • Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
  • Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation - BBC Two

Male performance in a comedy programme

  • Charlie Cooper, This Country - BBC Three
  • Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three
  • Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky One
  • Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix
  • Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner - Channel 4
  • Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 - BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme

  • Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix
  • Daisy Haggard, Breeders - Sky One
  • Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three
  • Emma Mackey, Sex Education - Netflix
  • Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam - BBC Three
  • Mae Martin, Feel Good - Channel 4

Drama series

  • Gangs of London - Sky Atlantic
  • I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
  • Save Me Too - Sky Atlantic
  • The Crown - Netflix

Single drama

  • Anthony - BBC One
  • BBW - Channel 4
  • Sitting In Limbo - BBC One
  • The Windermere Children - BBC Two

Mini-series

  • Adult Material - Channel 4
  • I May Destroy You - BBC One
  • Normal People - BBC Three
  • Small Axe - BBC One

Soap and continuing drama

  • Casualty - BBC One
  • Coronation Street - ITV
  • EastEnders - BBC One
  • Hollyoaks - Channel 4

International

  • Little America - Apple TV+
  • Lovecraft Country - Sky Atlantic
  • Unorthodox - Netflix
  • Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge - BBC Four

Entertainment programme

  • Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
  • Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts
  • Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
  • The Masked Singer - ITV

Comedy entertainment programme

  • Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC Two
  • Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky One
  • The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4
  • The Ranganation - BBC Two

Scripted comedy

  • Ghosts - BBC One
  • Inside No 9 - BBC Two
  • Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three
  • This Country - BBC Three

Features

  • Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
  • Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - ITV
  • Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two
  • The Repair Shop - BBC One

Daytime

  • Jimmy McGovern's Moving On - BBC One
  • Richard Osman's House Of Games - BBC Two
  • The Chase - ITV
  • The Great House Giveaway - Channel 4

Must-see moment

  • Bridgerton- Lady Whistledown is revealed
  • Diversity on Britain's Got Talent
  • EastEnders - Gray kills Chantelle
  • Gogglebox - Reactions to Boris Johnson's news conference
  • Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat - 'Mee-cro-wah-vay'
  • The Mandalorian - Luke Skywalker appears

Current affairs

  • America's War On Abortion - ITV
  • Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary - BBC Two
  • The Battle For Hong Kong - Channel 4
  • The Cyprus Papers Undercover - Al Jazeera English

Single documentary

  • American Murder: The Family Next Door - Netflix
  • Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me - BBC One
  • Locked In: Breaking The Silence - BBC Four
  • Surviving Covid - Channel 4

Factual series

  • Crime & Punishment - Channel 4
  • Hospital - BBC Two
  • Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency - Channel 4
  • Once Upon A Time In Iraq - BBC Two

Reality and constructed factual

  • Masterchef: The Professionals - BBC One
  • Race Across The World - BBC Two
  • The School That Tried To End Racism - Channel 4
  • The Write Offs - Channel 4

Specialist factual

  • Extinction: The Facts - BBC One
  • Putin: A Russian Spy Story - Channel 4
  • The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty - BBC Two
  • The Surgeon's Cut - Netflix

News coverage

  • BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care - BBC One
  • Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy - Channel 4
  • Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis - BBC Two
  • Sky News: Inside Idlib - Sky News

Sport

  • Bahrain Grand Prix - Sky Sports Formula 1
  • England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup - Amazon Prime Video
  • England v West Indies Test Cricket - Sky Sports Cricket
  • London Marathon 2020 - BBC One

Live event

  • Life Drawing Dive! - BBC Four
  • Springwatch 2020 - BBC Two
  • The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One
  • The Third Day: Autumn - Sky Atlantic

Short-form programme

  • Criptales - BBC Four
  • Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities - Vice/Noisey
  • The Main Part - BBC iPlayer
  • They Saw The Sun First - Red Bull TV

