Brit Awards 2021: Double trophy for winners revealed
- Published
Remember all those awards speeches where an emotional winner said they wanted to share their prize with someone else? Well, pop stars at next month's Brits really can do so.
A special "double trophy" will allow recipients to reward someone with a Brit of their own - as the ceremony puts "acts of kindness" centre stage.
Artists Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori said lockdown had inspired their design.
An audience of 4,000 will watch the 11 May ceremony at London's O2 Arena.
Attendees won't need to wear face coverings or be socially distanced - but will need a negative coronavirus test as part of the government's live events pilot scheme.
Most of the tickets will go to key workers from London - alongside nominees and the music industry.
They will witness performances from Dua Lipa, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One in one of the biggest UK indoor events since the start of the first nationwide lockdown last March.
This year's nominees include Parks, for breakthrough artist, The Weeknd, for international male solo artist, and Billie Eilish, for international female solo artist.
Run the Jewels face HAIM, Foo Fighters Fontaines D.C. and BTS in the international group category.
Artists and designers including Tracey Emin, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Sir David Adjaye and Sir Anish Kapoor have all designed Brit Awards trophies - which now change each year.
Devlin said she wanted winners to give their second trophy "to someone they consider worthy - it might be recognition - or it might be someone that does something entirely unrelated to music".
Ilori said he wanted to capture "the experience of lockdown, where your neighbour you've lived beside for six years and never say hello to suddenly gave you flowers, foods, acts of kindness".
"I would describe it as two artists from different disciplines, different inspirations, coming together to design a trophy based around the idea of giving something back," he added.