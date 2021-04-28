Arts venues urge PM to act over post-Brexit touring 'crisis'
- Published
The Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal Opera House and Ed Sheeran's manager have signed a letter urging Boris Johnson to avert a "crisis which is threatening our industry" since Brexit.
More than 300 arts figures warned the prime minister of a "mountain of costly bureaucracy and red tape" for EU tours.
Their letter said the government had "a limited window" before "work will be lost and businesses will go under".
The government said it was "working flat out" to help touring artists.
Concerns about obstacles to UK performers and crews travelling to and performing in Europe - and vice versa - are growing, with the live shows and foreign travel now on the horizon after being on hold during the pandemic.
'Lack of progress'
"We are extremely concerned by the lack of progress which has been achieved over the last three months to unravel the mountain of costly bureaucracy and red tape which now faces the creative industries," the letter said.
"With scheduling already under way for creative work later this year, you have a limited window of opportunity to resolve this crisis which is threatening our industry."
The National Theatre has already cancelled a European tour of its hit play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and put other EU touring plans on hold.
The letter was organised by The Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM), and the signatories include the British Fashion Council, the Association of British Orchestras, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society and Shakespeare's Globe theatre.
It said that, in the "absence of a clear plan", the government must now prioritise negotiating special work permits for all creative professionals and provide an emergency funding package to compensate them for any additional costs they will face on the continent.
The creative industries generate £111bn for the UK economy every year and "add hugely to the UK's profile and soft power", they said.
'Exploring proposals'
In January, some of the UK's biggest music stars, such as Sir Elton John, Liam Gallagher and Nicola Benedetti, sent their own letter to the government demanding action to ensure visa-free touring.
UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden has previously labelled the barriers facing British musicians who want to tour in the EU as "absurd and self-defeating".
Responding to the ISM letter, a government spokesman said: "As the prime minister has said, we are working flat out with the industry on plans to support the creative sectors tour in Europe.
"We have already produced guidance to help artists understand what's required in different countries and are exploring proposals to provide further practical help, as well as engaging directly with EU member states."
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.