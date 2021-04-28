Florence Welch to score Great Gatsby musical
- Published
Florence + the Machine star Florence Welch is to score a new musical based on F Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, The Great Gatsby.
Lyrics will be written with the help of her band, while Academy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett will assist with the songwriting.
Welch said, "Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald's broken romanticism."
The musical is expected to debut in New York but no dates have been set yet.
Welch added: "This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favourite lines in literature.
"It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song."
Oscar nomination
It's not the first time Welch has been involved in a Gatsby project - Florence + the Machine performed the song Over the Love for Baz Luhrmann's 2013 adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
The new musical, which hopes to play on Broadway after an initial off-Broadway run, will be directed by Rebecca Frecknall, associate director of London's Almeida theatre.
Bartlett collaborated with Sufjan Stevens for the track Mystery of Love on the soundtrack to the film Call Me By Your Name.
It was nominated for an Oscar for best original song in 2018 and also went up for a Grammy.
Florence + the Machine's last album was released in 2018, a couple of months after the band's drummer, Christopher Hayden, announced he was leaving.
Why is this happening now?
The Great Gatsby entered the public domain on 1 January 2021. Prior to that date, unauthorised reproduction, distribution, display, and creation of derivative works would not have been allowed under copyright law.
Works published between 1923 and 1977 are protected for 95 years after their publication date. As a result, a new batch of published works enters the public domain on 1 January every year.
As The Great Gatsby was published in 1925, its copyright ran out on the first day of this year. That means Florence's musical is likely to be only one of several artistic interpretations of it coming our way in the future.