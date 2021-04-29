Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas get permanent One Show spots
- Published
Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas have been given permanent spots on The One Show sofa, officially being named Alex Jones's co-hosts on the BBC programme.
Boyzone star Keating and ex-footballer Jenas have been among the stand-in hosts since Matt Baker left a year ago.
From 10 May, they will be at her side for part of the week each - Jenas from Mondays to Wednesdays, and Keating on Thursdays and Fridays.
Others like Alex Scott and Amol Rajan will also still fill in when required.
The BBC said they and other members of the programme's "extended family of presenters" would "continue to co-host episodes across the year".
Others who have been co-presenting in recent months include DJ Clara Amfo, actor and singer Michael Ball and TV host Rylan Clark-Neal.
Maternity cover
Last month, Jones revealed on air that she is expecting her third baby. The BBC said "no decision has been made on the cover for her maternity leave".
Jenas, a former Tottenham and England player turned Match of the Day and 5 Live pundit, said he was "really looking forward to joining as a full time host alongside Ronan".
Keating, who will continue to co-present the Magic Radio breakfast show, said he was "so delighted to officially be a part of The One Show family".
The One Show editor Rob Unsworth said: "We're thrilled to have Ronan and Jermaine join us as the regular One Show hosts alongside Alex on the sofa.
"It's an exciting new chapter for the show, and we're looking forward to viewers getting to know a different side to such well-known faces."
