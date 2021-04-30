Noel Clarke: Sky 'halts' work with actor after harassment allegations
Sky TV has "halted" its work with actor Noel Clarke after allegations of sexual harassment were made against him by a string of women.
Clarke has starred in Sky's crime drama Bulletproof, which had a fourth series commissioned in January.
"Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke's involvement in any future Sky productions," the broadcaster said.
The Kidulthood and Doctor Who star, 45, has said he "vehemently" denies "any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing".
In a statement on Thursday, he said he intended to "defend myself against these false allegations".
The Guardian newspaper reported allegations from 20 women, all of whom knew Clarke in a professional capacity.
In its statement on Friday, Sky added: "Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously."
Bulletproof's production company Vertigo Films also said: "Effective immediately, Noel Clarke is removed from any Vertigo Films production."
A spokesperson for the company said it had "launched an urgent investigation to find out if any apply to any Vertigo Films productions", but that "no issues have been flagged to us".
Clarke has also been suspended by Bafta, weeks after he received one of the British film and TV academy's top awards. He was given the outstanding British contribution to cinema prize at a ceremony on 10 April.
The actor has been on screens all week as the star of ITV surveillance drama Viewpoint. The broadcaster has not confirmed whether the final episode will be transmitted as planned later.
