Dove Cameron: Why the former Disney star is one to watch in 2021

And I was like, 'What on earth?!" They had no proof that I could do it. They basically gave it to me and were like, "Alright, well one of them plays basketball, the other is an actor, the rest is up to you.'" And I literally sat in an office for three months with my director, writing out every difference I could think of. One is left handed, one is right handed, their voices are different... There are backstories that nobody will ever know except for me - but because I knew those, they were fully-fledged people in my mind.