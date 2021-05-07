Turner Prize honours art collectives who 'inspire change'

The efforts - by Array Collective, Black Obsidian Sound System (B.O.S.S.), Cooking Sections, Gentle/Radical and Project Arts Works - have included artwork in support of law changes in Northern Ireland, a 24-hour fundraising rave for queer, trans and intersex black and people of colour, and the use of food to help understand the workings of the world. As well as a lockdown doorstep neighbourhood story-telling campaign and work by a group of neurodiverse artists.