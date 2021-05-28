Emmys 2021: The binge-worthy TV shows in this year's race

When it debuted in January, It's A Sin (All 4) became one of Channel 4's most successful dramas yet, notching up record numbers for its streaming service. The five-part series, which follows a group of gay men and their friends in the 1980s as the Aids crisis hits the UK, was showered with praise on both sides of the Atlantic (it aired on HBO in the US), and will be a strong contender in this crowded field.