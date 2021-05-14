John Barrowman: Release of new Torchwood audio story scrapped
An audio story featuring John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness, his character from Doctor Who and spin-off Torchwood, has been pulled from release.
It follows allegations that in the past the actor repeatedly exposed himself while filming the TV shows.
Mr Barrowman has previously apologised for his behaviour.
Torchwood: Absent Friends was made by Big Finish, the company licensed by the BBC to produce official Doctor Who and Torchwood audio plays.
It was due to be released this month. In it, Captain Jack was due to be reunited with the Doctor, voiced by David Tennant, who played the character on TV between 2005-2010.
A Big Finish spokesperson said: "We have no plans to publish this title at this time."
Earlier this week, a pre-recorded video featuring Mr Barrowman's Captain Jack was removed from a forthcoming Doctor Who immersive theatre show.
Mr Barrowman was introduced as Captain Jack in a 2005 episode of Doctor Who and went on to play the character in spin-off show Torchwood.
The popular character made a return appearance in Revolution of the Daleks, this year's Doctor Who New Year's Day special.
Mr Barrowman's conduct has come under scrutiny in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations made against his former co-star Noel Clarke.
The actor's behaviour was reportedly viewed as "inappropriate pranks" and not intended to be or regarded as sexual in nature.
A video of Mr Clarke at a 2015 sci-fi convention joking about Mr Barrowman habitually exposing his genitals resurfaced and went viral earlier this month.
Mr Barrowman apologised in 2008 for exposing his genitals during a live BBC Radio 1 broadcast. At the time he said he "was joining in the light-hearted and fun banter" and had gone "too far".
In a new statement given to The Guardian earlier this month, he said his "high-spirited behaviour" was "only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage".
"With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously," he continued.
"Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed."
Earlier this week ITV declined to confirm if Mr Barrowman would continue as a judge on Dancing On Ice, saying decisions about the next series' line-up had yet to be made.
