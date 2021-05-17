MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: WandaVision wins big
WandaVision, the Disney+ Marvel hit, collected four awards including best show at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards.
After a year off due to the pandemic, the fan-voted show returned in front of an in-person audience at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
The Marvel Comics-inspired mini series takes place after the events of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.
The Netflix teen romance To All The Boys: Always And Forever was named best movie.
In the gender-neutral individual categories, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen won best performance in a show for her portrayal of the avenger Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.
"Marvel fans, you guys are just the greatest fans anyone can have and I've loved playing this part for seven years," she said on stage, while collecting her award.
Elsewhere, Scarlett Johansson was covered in slime by her husband, Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost, while remotely accepting the generation award.
Sacha Baron Cohen rolled out some of his best-known characters while accepting the comic genius gong.
He accepted the prize as the Kazakhstani journalist Borat, before being interrupted by the wannabe gangster Ali G.
"Easy now, me should be accepting this award, not you, I is the original gangster, the OJ," declared Staines' finest.
Best performance in a movie went to the late Chadwick Boseman for the music drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The star died last year of bowel cancer aged 43.
Best breakthrough performance was won by Regé-Jean Page for his role in the period drama Bridgerton - Netflix's biggest ever show.
Page, who is rumoured to be in the running to play the next James Bond, said in a video acceptance speech: "We wanted everyone to know they deserve love stories, they deserve happily ever afters, no matter who they are, no matter where they're from.
"And awards like this, voted for by you, let us know that you took those stories close to your hearts."
WandaVision's two other awards on the night were for best fight - Wanda vs Agatha - and best villain for Katherine Hahn.
Hahn, who plays Agatha, noted how the win was "very ironic" because "I love you so much Lizzy Olsen".
Olsen cheekily replied they might have won best kiss - which actually went to Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.
Olsen and Hahn then comically acted out what their fight would have actually looked like without the help of their stunt doubles.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 winners in full:
- Best movie - To All The Boys: Always And Forever
- Best show - WandaVision
- Best hero - Anthony Mackie (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)
- Best performance in a show - Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
- Best breakthrough performance - Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
- Best kiss - Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks)
- Best comedic performance - Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
- Best fight - Wanda vs Agatha (WandaVision)
- Best duo - Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)
- Best villain - Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
- Most frightened performance - Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting Of Bly Manor)
- Best musical moment - Edge Of Great (Julie And The Phantoms)
- Best performance in a movie - Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Comic genius - Sacha Baron Cohen
- Generation award - Scarlett Johansson
