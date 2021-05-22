Glastonbury makes live-stream free after technical hitches
By Mark Savage
BBC music reporter
- Published
Glastonbury organisers have made their live-stream concert free to watch after thousands of ticketholders were unable to access the show.
Technical issues meant people who had paid £20 to see the virtual gig received an error, denying them entry.
Organisers said they were "looking into the issue urgently" but problems persisted for almost two hours.
Eventually, organisers launched a free stream, meaning anyone could tune in, regardless of whether they had paid.
"We are truly sorry for the inconvenience," said technology company Driift Live, who helped the festival organise the stream.
We apologise to those who have not yet been able to access the stream. Here is a new link with no code to access the stream. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience. https://t.co/5JUFHkIiGg @glastonbury #LiveAtWorthyFarm pic.twitter.com/fuYdtfEp5Y— Driift Live (@DriiftLive) May 22, 2021
Earlier, Conservative MP Steve Brine branded the event a "shambles".
"Lots of people have paid you their money for this and your system is clearly unable to handle it," he wrote on Twitter.
Former headliners Skunk Anasie were also hit by the problem. "Code not working," wrote their lead singer, Skin. "Don't make me watch Eurovision."
"Invalid code were my favourite band way before they were cool," added DJ SK Shlomo.
The show was due to begin at 19:00 BST, with sets from Coldplay, Haim, Jorja Smith, George Ezra, Kano and Wolf Alice.
The technical issues began straight away - although some fans were able to access to the show. Festival bloggers Where's My Tent told the BBC they'd logged in at 18:53 BST - and provided video proof that the stream was working.
"Wolf Alice were gorgeous and I cried seeing the stone circle fields," they wrote online. "Michael Kiwunaka was good too. Some good bits in between too, amazing spoken word from Kae Tempest."
However, after their stream failed at 20:25 BST, they were unable to regain access to the show until the free stream was made available.
Another fan wrote that they'd been able to watch the first half hour, but got "kicked out one song into Michael Kiwanuka".
"Unable to get back in now. Shame," they wrote.
'Please keep trying'
As complaints flooded in, Driift Live told fans to "please keep trying and you should be able to access soon."
"The stream is rolling but you can rewind to the start as soon as you get in, so you won't miss anything."
However, for many fans, the late start will mean a late finish, as performances were already due to run beyond midnight.
Hi everyone, we're sorry to hear you're having issues accessing the stream. Please keep trying and you should be able to access soon. The stream is rolling but you can rewind to the start as soon as you get in so you won't miss anything. @glastonbury #LiveAtWorthyFarm— Driift Live (@DriiftLive) May 22, 2021
Proceeds from the show were intended to secure the future of Glastonbury festival, which has been forced to cancel for two consecutive years.
Now organisers will undoubtedly face thousands of demands for refunds.
Here are some of the responses from fans trying to access the show earlier in the night.
I’m sitting here looking at the words #invalid code over and over for #LiveAtWorthyFarm listening to best of Glasto through Alexa playing Adele ‘Hello’ - quite apt😂. #rocknroll Saturday night.— Dick and Dom (@dickndom) May 22, 2021
Good of @glastonbury to recreate the experience of ticket buying stress by giving everyone an invalid code for tonight’s live stream.— Stephen Ackroyd (@stephenackroyd) May 22, 2021
How ironic that, on the night Glastonbury faces live streaming problems, the alternative music attraction is a song contest created 65 years ago to showcase the potential of satellite broadcast technology. #Eurovision— Martin Talbot (@MartinTalbot) May 22, 2021
Dyou know what doesn't happen at Glastonbury? Someone telling you you're invalid every time you get near any music— Charlie Gunn (@Charliegunn) May 22, 2021
Everyone at home waiting for Glastonbury to start #LiveAtWorthyFarm pic.twitter.com/potOEoeUcg— Jess Rowlands 🌹 (@rowlands7_jess) May 22, 2021
FWIW, everyone I know in the #Glastonbury organisation works so hard to deliver a brilliant Festival experience, both for people there & for TV viewers – & it’ll be killing them that Drift’s live stream is clearly not up to the job of meeting demand for tonight’s performances.— Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) May 22, 2021
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.