Kelly Clarkson to replace Ellen DeGeneres on US TV
- Published
Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen DeGeneres' slot on US TV, network NBC has confirmed.
Earlier this month, DeGeneres announced her talk show would come to an end in 2022 after 19 seasons.
The presenter said she was leaving because her show was "not a challenge any more".
NBC said The Kelly Clarkson Show - now in its second season - will replace DeGeneres' programme from autumn 2022.
Tracie Wilson, the executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said: "Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds.
"We're working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come."
Clarkson, 39, won the first season of American Idol in 2002 and went on to have hits with songs such as Stronger, Miss Independent and Since U Been Gone.
More recently, she has launched The Kelly Clarkson Show, an hour-long programme which features celebrity guests. The programme debuted to strong ratings in 2019.
DeGeneres, 63, revealed earlier this month she was stepping down from her show at the end of her current contract.
Her departure came after declining ratings and allegations from some staff members that there was a toxic workplace environment behind the scenes.
It led to three senior producers on the show losing their jobs and DeGeneres opening the current season with an on-air apology.