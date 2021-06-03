The Wheel: Redknapp and Grimshaw isolating after Covid case
Harry Redknapp and Nick Grimshaw are among the celebrities self-isolating after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19 on the set of The Wheel.
The BBC One game show, which is hosted by Michael McIntyre, is currently filming a new series which will air later this year.
During the filming of one episode last Friday, some celebrity guests came into contact with a crew member who later tested positive for coronavirus.
Those affected are now self-isolating.
A BBC spokesman said in a statement: "We can confirm an individual has tested positive for Covid. The production has and will continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show."
Former football manager Redknapp was among the celebrities who were informed over the weekend that they had come into contact with the crew member.
The former I'm A Celebrity winner has cancelled several other engagements this week despite testing negative himself, according to The Daily Mirror.
Under government guidelines, those who have come into contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 must self-isolate for 10 days.
Meanwhile, presenter Grimshaw is hosting his BBC Radio 1 afternoon show from home this week as he self isolates. Arielle Free has been brought in to co-present the show with Grimshaw from the studio.
The other celebrities thought to have taken part in the episode include Carol Vorderman, Angela Scanlon and Andi Oliver, however it's understood that not every guest came into contact with the affected crew member.
The BBC announced in January it was commissioning a second series of The Wheel with twice the number of episodes as the first.
The first series of The Wheel was a ratings hit, with all nine episodes attracting an audience of more than four million viewers each, including catch-up.
The game show sees celebrities placed on the outer ring of a giant wheel, answering general knowledge questions to help the member of the public in the centre of the wheel to win money.
