Hall And Oates: How You Make My Dreams became a streaming hit

John Oates: Daryl and I never realised anything about our singles. We didn't really dictate to record companies: "Hey, you should put out Maneater." We just said: "Here's the album. Go, figure out how to sell it." Then they would canvas radio stations and promoters, and the cream would rise to the top - and those are the records we released as singles. But from our point of view, from the actual creative side, we never paid more attention to those records than any other track on our albums.