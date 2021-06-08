Louise Minchin to leave BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin is to leave the BBC after almost 20 years.
Minchin first presented the BBC Breakfast in 2001 and became the show's lead presenter in 2012 when production moved to to MediaCity in Salford.
During her time, she has covered major global news stories including the last three general elections, Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.
She told viewers she had "loved" being on the show but "it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 03:40".
She said she would leave "some time after the summer" and would take "lots of happy memories" away.
"We've had fun times. We've had, we've had some incredible guests. I love hearing people's stories, I love being able to tell their stories."
Asked what she would do next, she replied: "Anybody who watches will be very well aware my passion is endurance sport, and I will absolutely continue to do that. I've got lots of really exciting adventures planned. I'm trying to write a book about that as well.
"And I'll continue with my podcast, which is all about the mental and physical benefits of sport and exercise.
"And I'll be having lots of lie-ins. That's what I'm most excited about right now."