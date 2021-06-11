Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend gives UK band their first number one album
- Published
Wolf Alice have landed their first UK number one album, knocking US pop star Olivia Rodrigo's Sour off the top spot.
The London indie band's third LP, Blue Weekend, went straight in at the summit on Friday - with 41% of album sales coming from vinyl purchases.
It is the follow-up to 2017's Mercury Prize-winning Visions of a Life.
Rodrigo lost the album chart crown but made history in the singles chart by becoming the first woman to have three songs in the top five at the same time.
The 18-year-old pop phenomenon's hit Good 4 U stayed at number one for a third week, while Deja Vu is at number four and Traitor is in fifth place.
John Lennon, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Drake are among the acts to have achieved the feat in the past.
Wolf Alice have now gone one better than they managed with their first two albums, which both peaked at number two.
"Roses are red, violets are blue, we always thought we'd be Number 2 - but we're not! YES!" the band said in a joint statement.
"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has been listening to Blue Weekend this week and thank you to everyone who helped make this record come to life.
"We feel so lucky and we are so happy. We will be in the pub 'till the England game. Lots of love."
On its release last week, reviewers largely agreed that the quartet's third album was their finest work to date.
The Guardian's Alexis Petridis wrote: "On their third and best album, the London four-piece embrace a more polished, widescreen sound that serves their sharp writing on late-20s anxieties."
Will Hodgkinson wrote in The Times that this could be the moment the band move from being indie heroes to modern greats.
"The album showcases the increasing sophistication of [frontwoman Ellie] Rowsell's writing and the complexity of the band's sound," he said.
The NME described Blue Weekend as "a stone-cold masterpiece full of confidence and magic".
"Blue Weekend is the group's most cohesive listen, and keeps intact the restless spirit that makes their work so unpredictable and exciting," opined Rhian Daly.
Speaking to BBC Newsbeat last week, guitarist Joff Oddie joked: "I'm not sure this album has an underlying theme, other than Wolf Alice's quest for world dominance."
