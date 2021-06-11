BBC News

Shaun Keaveny to leave BBC 6 Music after 14 years

image captionKeaveny thanked listeners for being "unceasingly funny"

BBC 6 Music presenter Shaun Keaveny is to leave the station in September after 14 years.

The DJ, host of the afternoon show since January 2019, said: "Things change, places change, people change, and it's time for a change."

He thanked listeners for being "unceasingly funny, always kind" and being there through "births... bad curries, deceased pets, the lot".

A new afternoon schedule will be announced in due course.

Keaveny joined 6 Music in 2007, originally hosting a late evening programme before taking over the breakfast show that April. He stayed in that slot for 11 years before moving to the early afternoons.

media captionKate Moss helps Shaun Keaveny celebrate 10 years on 6 Music Breakfast

Samantha Moy, head of 6 Music, said: "From night time to breakfast time to lunchtime, Shaun has created a world on 6 Music that is distinctly his own and which has been a joy to share. His listeners, fellow presenters and all of us at 6 Music will miss him.

"When he leaves us in September, it will be with a huge amount of love and the warmest of wishes for his next wonderful adventure. Thank you Shaun."

Reacting to the announcement, a post on the 6 Music Twitter account read: "Thank you for everything... your listeners, fellow presenters and all of us at 6 Music will miss you greatly."

Keaveny helped 6 Music break its own record as the UK's biggest digital-only radio station last year - reaching a record 2.56 million listeners, according to Rajar figures.

