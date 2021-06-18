Eurovision winners Måneskin enter UK top 10
- Published
Eurovision Song Contest winners Måneskin have entered the top 10 of the UK singles chart for the first time.
The Italian glam-rockers climbed to number seven on Friday with their track I Wanna Be Your Slave.
They won last month's contest with the song Zitti e Buoni, and the follow-up has now become the biggest hit by a Eurovision-winning act for nine years.
US pop singer Olivia Rodrigo's single Good 4 U remained in the top spot for the fourth week in a row.
The 18-year-old's guitar-driven track "appears to be ushering in a wave of rock-inspired hits", according to the Official Charts Company.
Rock never dies
"It has long been anticipated that rock would one day return to the Official Singles Chart, but few would have expected it to be pioneered by an ex-Disney Channel actress and a Eurovision winning act," chart boss Martin Talbot said in a statement.
"But that's what appears to be happening, thanks to Olivia Rodrigo and Italian Eurovision winners Måneskin."
When they collected their Eurovision trophy in Rotterdam, Måneskin frontman Damiano David declared: "Rock and roll never dies."
He soon found himself the subject of an official drugs investigation, but organisers cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Zitti e Buoni peaked at number 17 in the UK following their win. The last Eurovision winner to go into the top 10 was Sweden's Loreen, whose winning tune Euphoria reached number three in 2012.
In this week's album chart, former Oasis singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher racked up the 12th number one of his career in total, with his new solo best-of collection Back The Way We Came.
