Britney Spears wants her conservatorship to end: What happens next?

Alexander Ripps: Keep in mind that there are two elements to the conservatorship: Conservatorship of the person and conservatorship of the estate [ie Britney's finances]. Conservatorship of the estate can be warranted for someone who is substantially unable to manage their financial resources, or someone who is substantially unable to resist fraud or undue influence. This is where I think there has potentially been a disconnect with the public. I don't think the public has been privy to all the information as it relates to what was going on Britney's life that may have made her susceptible to undue influence.