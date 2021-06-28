Cardi B reveals pregnancy at BET Awards
By Mark Savage
BBC music reporter
- Published
Cardi B pulled a Beyoncé at Sunday's BET Awards - using her performance with Migos to reveal she's expecting a second baby with her partner, Offset.
The star took to the stage in a diamante-studded outfit, with a cut-out section for her baby bump.
The big announcement was confirmed shortly afterwards with an Instagram post, simply captioned "#2".
Cardi won two prizes at the ceremony, best video and best collaboration, for WAP - a duet with Megan Thee Stallion.
The BET (Black Entertainment TV) Awards, which celebrate achievements by black artists, was this year based on the theme, "Year of the Black Woman".
"Celebrating black women isn't a fad or a trend, it's a forever mood," said actress and host Taraji P Henson as she opened the ceremony.
"There is more than enough room for all of us to thrive, because can't nobody be like me and can't nobody be you like you."
Texan rapper Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner, with four prizes, including two for WAP.
She also picked up best female hip-hop artist for the second year in a row; and the viewer's choice award for Savage - her collaboration with Beyoncé.
Rap pioneer Queen Latifah was given the lifetime achievement award, and held back tears as her peers Lil' Kim, MC Lyte and Monie Love performed a medley of her hits.
Accepting her prize, Latifah thanked BET for "creating an outlet for beautiful blackness to thrive, to shine.
"When we couldn't get played on the radio in other places, we couldn't get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness."
The star also brought a photo of her late mother on to the stage, saying: "I've always celebrated women because I was raised by a strong black woman".
British singer Bree Runway won best new international act; while Nigeria's Burna Boy took best international act for the third year in a row.
Elsewhere, Lil Baby took best male hip-hop artist for the first time, while H.E.R. beat 10-time winner Beyoncé in the best female R&B category.
The late Chadwick Boseman was named best actor, while Judas and the Black Messiah was named best movie - although neither award was handed out during the televised portion of the ceremony.
The show also had its share of meme-worthy moments, from Lil Nas X's onstage kiss with one of his backup dancers, to Tyler, The Creator battling a hurricane to deliver his new single Lumberjack.
Here are some of the stand-out photos from the ceremony.
Full list of winners
- Video of the year: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
- Best female R&B/pop artist: H.E.R.
- Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown
- Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Best male hip-hop artist: Lil Baby
- Best new artist: Giveon
- Best group: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
- Best collaboration: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
- Album of the year: Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
- Viewer's Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyoncé - Savage (Remix)
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Queen Latifah
- Best gospel/inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin - Strong God
- BET HER Award: SZA - Good Day
- Video director of the year: Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard - Keep the Door Open
- Best actress: Andra Day
- Best actor: Chadwick Boseman
- Best movie: Judas and the Black Messiah
- Youngstars award: Marsai Martin
- Sportswoman of the year: Naomi Osaka
- Sportsman of the year: LeBron James
- Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Best new international act: Bree Runway (UK)
