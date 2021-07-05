Richard Ashcroft refuses to play festival that is government test event
Singer Richard Ashcroft has pulled out of the headline slot at a music festival after it became part of the government's pilot events programme.
Sheffield's Tramlines festival will take place from 23-25 July in front of a full-capacity 40,000 audience and is part of the Events Research Programme.
On Monday, however, the former Verve frontman told fans on Instagram he would have no part in any such event.
"Apologies to my fans for any disappointment," wrote Ashcroft.
"But the festival was informed over 10 days ago that I wouldn't be playing once it had become part of a government testing programme.
"I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn't be playing concerts with restriction. The status of the festival was one thing when I signed up for it, but, sadly was forced to become something else."
certain government restrictions he immediately advised the organisers that he would not appear under those circumstances. He apologises to all of his fans for the confusion but that was not of his making. (p2/2)— Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) July 5, 2021
He signed off by saying: "It must be an age thing but the words Government Experiment and Festival..." alongside three laughing emojis and the hashtags "#naturalrebel" and "#theydontownme".
A representative for Tramlines, which will also feature The Streets and Royal Blood, told the BBC they were surprised at the news but respected Ashcroft's decision, and that a replacement Sunday night headliner would be found.
Covid restrictions are currently due to end on 19 July, and music festivals and other events are expected to be able to go ahead after that date without social distancing or limits to their capacities.
However, research is continuing to build up further data and trial the use of the NHS app for certification, according to the festival's website.
Attendees will be asked to provide evidence of either a negative coronavirus test result from the last 48 hours or proof of having had two doses of the vaccine.
In pulling out, Ashcroft follows in the footsteps of former Stone Roses singer Ian Brown, who in March withdrew from a festival in Warrington because he refused to play events that "accept vaccination proof as condition of entry".
