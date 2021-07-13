Emmys 2021: The Crown and The Mandalorian lead Emmy nominations
- Published
The Crown and The Mandalorian lead the charge for this year's Emmy Awards, with 24 nominations apiece.
Netflix's The Crown garnered acting nods for Olivia Colman (the Queen), Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana).
It is also up for best drama series, while Disney's The Mandalorian is recognised in the same category.
Michaela Coel's critically acclaimed I May Destroy You is nominated in the competitive limited series category.
The BBC One/HBO drama which charts the fallout of a sexual assault will be up against Mare of Easttown (HBO), The Queen's Gambit (Netflix), Barry Jenkins' Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime) and WandaVision (Disney+).
Coel, who also wrote and directed the drama, is also up for best actress in a limited series/movie.
The Brits dominate that category, with Kate Winslet (Easttown) and Cynthia Erivo (Genius Aretha) also in the running - their competition is Anna Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) and Elizabeth Olson's superhero turn in Marvel's WandaVision.
British men are also leading the charge for best actor in a limited series/movie, with hopes resting on Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Ewan McGregor (Halston) and Hugh Grant (The Undoing).
They'll be up against Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr, also for Disney's Hamilton - a film of the musical that was supposed to be released in cinemas but changed tack due to the pandemic.
Only five slots are up for grabs in the best limited series category - the other four went to Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit, Underground Railroad and WandaVision. Possible British contenders including Steve McQueen's Small Axe series and Russell T Davies's It's A Sin missed out.
Star Wars spin-off show The Mandalorian was mainly recognised in the technical categories.