Old: Critics split on M Night Shyamalan's new thriller
- Published
The latest thriller from the director of The Sixth Sense and Signs has left film critics divided.
M Night Shyamalan's Old sees characters suddenly start to age rapidly when they enter a strange tropical island beach.
"Old is an enthrallingly bizarre piece of old-fashioned entertainment," said The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw in his five-star review.
But many others, including Empire, The Independent and Digital Spy, awarded the film just two or three stars.
Several critics praised the premise of the film, but some said it was let down by "daft dialogue" and there was "little room for character exploration".
Old is based on the 2013 graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. It focuses on a summer's day when holidaymakers descend on a seemingly idyllic beach.
In the space of just a few hours, the children of one family become teenagers, while some of the adults start to grow elderly and develop wrinkles on their faces.
As the characters realise the beach is rapidly ageing them, they race to find a way to escape. When any of them attempt to leave via the beach's rock perimeter, they black out and are returned back to the seafront.
"Old is the rare horror where the characters are all hyper-competent," noted The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey in her three-star review.
"But Shyamalan's persistent refusal to leave behind any wonder, or instability, ultimately strips Old of its staying power. He seems more concerned with avoiding any potential plot hole that might send Reddit users into a rage than he does in creating something emotionally satisfying."
Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps, Little Women's Eliza Scanlen and Hereditary's Alex Wolff appear in the movie, alongside Aaron Pierre, Gael García Bernal and Abbey Lee.
Digital Spy's Amy West awarded the film just two stars, commenting that there is little room for character exploration amid the "unrelenting hour or so full of gnarly body horror".
But she praised other elements of the film. "For its many faults, there's something undeniably fascinating about Old, and it all comes back to Shyamalan's willingness to swing so hard he might miss entirely every time he steps behind a camera," she said.
"That's something that there is far too little of in franchise-loving Hollywood these days, whatever Old's flaws. He knows that the truly worst thing a movie can be is boring and, well, at least his are never that."
Also awarding the film two stars was The Evening Standard's Charlotte O'Sullivan, who said: "Old is never scary and tension is consistently frittered away, with illogical and/or generic set pieces. It's incredibly frustrating."
She added the film features "a tsunami of bad lines" and that the "daft dialogue infects the talented cast".
"[The film] wants us to live in the moment. Too many of the moments in this movie are moronic. Crazy but true, though, I wouldn't have missed it for the world," she added.
Shyamalan is famous for his plot twists, and has previously directed Signs, After Life, Glass and Unbreakable as well as The Sixth Sense, the film which established his reputation and was a huge box office success in the late 1990s.
Screen Rant's Mae Abdulbaki argued "the premise of Old is often more interesting than its execution" in her three-star review.
"Old has its moments of intrigue, of bodily horror, and themes surrounding the passage of time, but it's too often bogged down by its tedious mystery," she said.
Other critics were much more enthusiastic. "I'll cut to the chase: Old is good. It's very good," said Vanity Fair's Jordan Hoffman.
Referring to one of Shyamalan's characteristic plot twists at the end, he said: "As far as I am concerned, it is a satisfying conclusion. More importantly, the ride to it is exhilarating.... There's enough in Old that feels new."
Bradshaw was also positive. "The elements of silliness and deadly seriousness are nicely balanced and although I wasn't absolutely sure about the ending, which has maybe too neat a bow tied on it, this is just very enjoyable and I was on the edge of my seat, not knowing whether to flinch or laugh, though I did both," he said in his Guardian review.
"I loved the way the kids grew up while remaining trapped in a child's bafflement and resentment. Time raced by while I was watching it."
The film is released in the UK this weekend, after being filmed during the pandemic.
"Old is probably the most boring movie [Shyamalan] could make at this point: a perfectly fine, occasionally elegant, sometimes spooky but rarely ridiculous beach mystery for anyone who hasn't binge-watched Lost lately," said Empire's Joshua Rothkopf.
"You won't mind it, nor will you think you're in the hands of a master."
Stephanie Zachare of Time praised the concept, but was otherwise lukewarm. "There's so much you could do with the idea, just riffing on human fears of ageing, or imagining what it would mean to miss out entirely on childhood. The possibilities are rich. But Old is just dumb," she said.
"Old may leave you feeling energised, alert, grateful to be young and alive. Or it may just leave you feeling older than you were 100-odd minutes ago, time you'll never get back. Youth is wasted on the young, and sometimes at the movies, too."
