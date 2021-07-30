Dave's new album has biggest opening week of 2021
UK rapper Dave has notched up another number one album with We're All Alone In This Together, achieving 74,000 sales with his latest release.
That makes it the biggest album launch of 2021 so far, beating Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, which sold 51,000 copies in its first week.
Dave's previous album Psychodrama also topped the chart on its debut in 2019.
It went on to win the Mercury Prize and was named album of the year at the 2020 Brit Awards.
We're All Alone In This Together has been widely praised, with The Guardian acclaiming it as "an eerie, anguished triumph".
More than half of its sales - 40,354 - were on CD, vinyl and cassette, with the remaining sales coming from streaming and downloads.
Dave is also seeing success in the singles chart. Clash, his collaboration with Stormzy, rises six places to number two in this week's countdown.
The London-born grime star can also be found at number four with Verdansk, and number six with In The Fire.
Chart rules prevent artists from having more than three songs in the Top 40 at once, otherwise Dave's album would have generated further new entries in the countdown.
However, none of his songs could conquer Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, which notches up its fifth week at number one.
This week saw mannequins of Little Mix unveiled at Madame Tussauds waxworks in central London.
The Mixers achieved another milestone by spending their 100th week inside the Top 10 - a record for a girl group, according to the Official Charts Company.
Band member Leigh-Anne Pinnock paid tribute to her fans. "You never fail to blow us away," she said. "You're just incredible and we wouldn't be here without you."
The band look set to extend their reign next week, after their collaboration with Anne-Marie, Kiss My (Uh-Oh) entered the charts at number 17.
Anne-Marie is also the runner-up in the album charts, as her second full-length record, Therapy, enters at number two.
That's one place higher than her debut album Speak Your Mind managed upon its release in 2018 - thanks in part to an aggressive marketing campaign that saw Therapy discounted to £4.99 at many retailers.
Rodrigo's Sour falls one place to three, while KSI's All Over The Place, last week's number one, drops to four.
Further down the chart, Amy Winehouse's Back To Black can be found at seven having jumped 29 places over the last seven days.
Last Friday was the 10th anniversary of the British singer's untimely death at the age of 27.
