The Offspring drummer Pete Parada says he was dropped over vaccine refusal
- Published
The drummer with US rock band The Offspring says he has been dropped from their forthcoming tour after refusing the Covid vaccine for medical reasons.
Pete Parada said a doctor had advised him not to have the jab because he has a rare autoimmune disorder.
He wrote on Instagram that he's "unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate".
As a result, "it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio and on tour", he said.
The band, who are due to start a US tour on 8 August, have not responded to his comments.
Parada joined the group in 2007 and it is not clear whether he has now left permanently.
Since childhood, the musician has had Guillain-Barré syndrome, where a person's immune system damages their nerves, and he said it had got worse over time.
For him, the risks of having a Covid vaccine "far outweigh the benefits", he said.
The drummer, who is in his late 40s, said he caught Covid over a year ago and only had mild symptoms, "so I am confident I'd be able to handle it again", he wrote.
"But I'm not so certain I'd survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré syndrome."
The condition has been listed as a very rare side-effect of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine, while there has been a warning about a reported connection to the AstraZeneca vaccine, although that has not been confirmed.
'No hard feelings'
The Offspring had five US top 10 albums in the 1990s and 2000s, with hits including Self Esteem and Pretty Fly (For A White Guy).
Parada added that he had "no negative feelings towards my band". He wrote: "They're doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same."
But people should be free to make a choice about the vaccine "unburdened by coercion", he said.
On Tuesday, New York became the first major US city to require proof of vaccination for people attending concerts and other indoor venues.
Also on Tuesday, the Met Gala and Sundance Film Festival - two major entertainment industry events - both said they would require attendees to have had the Covid vaccine.
What is Guillain-Barré syndrome?
- It is a rare condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves, causing weakness and even paralysis and respiratory failure in severe cases
- It affects about one in 100,000 people and most people eventually make a full recovery
- It mainly affects the feet, hands and limbs
- Symptoms can include numbness, pins and needles, muscle weakness, pain and problems with balance and co-ordination
- The World Health Organisation has published more information about the links between Covid vaccines and Guillain-Barré syndrome
Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.