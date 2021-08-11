Love Island: Faye and Teddy's row sparks record 25,000 Ofcom complaints
- Published
A recent episode of ITV's Love Island sparked almost 25,000 complaints to regulator Ofcom, a record for the show.
Friday's instalment saw Faye Winter confront her partner Teddy Soares over footage, shown without full context, from Casa Amor week.
The week places male and female contestants in separate villas with the chance to be unfaithful.
Most of the 24,763 complaints related to Faye's behaviour. Ofcom is deciding whether to launch an investigation.
"We've received a high volume of complaints about last week's Love Island, which is consistent with a trend of growing complaints about high-profile TV shows," a spokesperson for the broadcasting regulator said.
"We are carefully assessing the complaints we've received, before deciding whether or not to investigate."
Ofcom said the "vast majority" of the complaints related to the fallout from the Movie Night challenge, which involved islanders viewing footage of each other's behaviour while living apart in separate villas during Casa Amor week.
A clip of Teddy showed him telling Clarisse Juliette, who has since been eliminated, that he was attracted to her.
He also told her he was "technically single" during a flirty exchange and the pair were then shown kissing during a challenge.
However, he did not act on his remarks outside the game, otherwise remaining faithful to Faye.
After the clip was played to the islanders, Faye, who has admitted to trust issues, launched into an outburst.
The heated exchange sparked a debate over Faye's behaviour and Love Island's production values.
The New Statesman writer Sarah Manavis questioned whether producers had put pressure on the couple.
I feel like the producers know they can get a big reaction out of Faye which is why they keep putting the pressure on her and Teddy (especially with Chloe, Kaz, and Millie taking back their boys with little fuss) #LoveIsland— Sarah Manavis (@sarahmanavis) August 5, 2021
Campaigner and writer Gina Martin similarly felt the show's makers had "added huge fuel to a fire they knew would explode".
#loveIsland producers are going to waking up to many an Ofcom complaint tomorrow. They added huge fuel to a fire they knew would explode. And they’ve allowed a man to be effectively verbally abused for hours. Not cool.— Gina Martin (@ginamartinuk) August 6, 2021
Responding to the backlash on Sunday via a statement posted on Faye's Instagram story, her family urged viewers to remember they were watching a "highly edited TV show which is created for entertainment".
"Faye is human. She may not always get things right," they said. "There are human beings managing the islander's social media pages who will be seriously effected [sic] by your comments. We ask that everyone please remembers this before commenting or messaging."
Faye's apology
Teddy and Faye reconciled on Tuesday, with Faye saying: "I am really sorry for the way I spoke to you.
"There's no excuse for the way I spoke to you or how I raised my voice and no-one should have someone speak to them like that."
ITV has not commented.
The 6 August episode attracted six times the previous highest number of complaints made about a single episode so far this series, which started in late June.
Previously, more than 4,000 viewers complained that July's Casa Amor postcard episode was manipulative toward the female islanders.
The mental health of Love Island contestants and the aftercare offered to them has come under increased scrutiny in recent years.
ITV introduced revised duty of care protocols this year, including training islanders on how to handle the "potential negativity" of social media.
