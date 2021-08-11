Instagram says sorry for removing Pedro Almodovar film poster
Instagram's owner Facebook has reversed a ban on a poster for Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's new film, showing a nipple producing a drop of milk.
Javier Jaen, who designed the advert for Madres Paralelas (Parallel Mothers), had said the platform "should be ashamed" for its "censorship".
The social media company has now apologised for removing the poster.
Facebook said it had made an exception to its usual ban on nudity because of the "clear artistic context".
The film, which will open the Venice Film Festival on 1 September, stars Penelope Cruz as one of two women whose paths cross in hospital as they prepare to give birth.
The promotional image was made to look like an eyeball producing a teardrop.
A Facebook spokesperson said: "We initially removed several instances of this image for breaking our rules against nudity.
"We do, however, make exceptions to allow nudity in certain circumstances, which includes when there's clear artistic context.
"We've therefore restored posts sharing the Almodovar movie poster to Instagram, and we're really sorry for any confusion caused."
Some social media users had circulated the offending image in defiance of the original ban.
Jaen offered "a million thanks" to everyone who had done so and also thanked Almodovar and his El Deseo production company for their "courage, integrity and freedom".
El Deseo declined to comment when approached by he AFP news agency.
Last year, a beauty therapist who draws tattoos for women and men who have lost breasts through a mastectomy was stopped from posting pictures of her work on Facebook ads.
A Facebook spokesperson said the site allowed images of post-mastectomy areola tattoos on a page or profile but not within advertising.
