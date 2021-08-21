Mission: Impossible films Derbyshire quarry train crash
- Published
A scene involving a steam locomotive crashing into a quarry for the latest Mission: Impossible film has been filmed in Derbyshire.
The scene was shot at Stoney Middleton - where teams had been building the set for months - on Friday, with the black train plunging from a track on a cliff.
Local photographers posted images of the moment from the latest Mission Impossible film on social media.
They also reported the film's star Tom Cruise was there to witness the crash.
The set's construction has been going on at Darlton Quarry for months but filming was delayed due to the pandemic.
The locomotive was driven through the village on a lorry earlier in the week before being placed on a short section of specially-built track.
Local photographer Villager Jim posted on social media: "Waited 5 months for this shot... of the train in the new Mission Impossible movie going off the cliff!! Tom was there too, amazing day !!!"
He said it was "not every day as a photographer you take a steam train going off a cliff".
He said he had seen Cruise fly himself to the set in a helicopter.
Filming and production work has been taking place at the Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire, and on locations across the UK.
Cruise, 58, who does his own stunts, surprised locals in the North Yorkshire village of Levisham in April, and Heath and Reach, Bedfordshire in May, when he turned up by helicopter for shoots.
The seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is belatedly set for release in May 2022 and will also feature actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby, along with Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.