The Worst Witch author Jill Murphy dies
Children's author and illustrator Jill Murphy, who created the beloved Worst Witch books, has died at the age of 72.
Murphy also published picture books including the Large family series, Peace at Last and The Last Noo-Noo.
Belinda Ioni Rasmussen, managing director of Macmillan Children's Books, said: "She had an unparalleled talent for storytelling through words and pictures.
"Without doubt, her picture books have become timeless children's classics."