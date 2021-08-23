Gogglebox star Mary Cook dies aged 92
Gogglebox star Mary Cook, known for her appearances with friend Marina Wingrove, has died at the age of 92, Channel 4 has said.
The cheeky Bristolian pair were among the most popular members of the TV review show's line-up.
A statement issued by Channel 4 and producers Studio Lambert on behalf of her family said they were "extremely saddened" to share the news.
She died in hospital at the weekend with her family by her side, it said.
"Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice."
The pair "became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky moments", the statement added.
"Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.
"Our love and thoughts are with Mary's family, friends, and Marina. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time."
In an interview posted on the website of their retirement home in 2017, the year after their made their debuts, Cook said: "We're just talking to each other and having a laugh, aren't we?
"We do say some cheeky things, but they don't always put them on the show."
The pair often left viewers in hysterics with their racy comments, quick repartee and attempts to make sense of the modern world.
'We are a bit cheeky'
In a 2018 interview, Cook said the programme had given them "a new lease of life".
She said: "We always watch ourselves on Googlebox. I like to watch it to see if I have made a fool of myself... My family love me being on it. If I am bit naughty, they always tell me not to worry."
She added: "I think people like us because we are old ladies and people relate to us as grandmothers and we are a bit cheeky."
Fellow Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford wrote "Rest in Peace Mary" on Instagram, while fans also paid tribute on social media.
The friends were inducted into Bristol Live'sBristol Cool Hall of Famelast year.
They were absent for most of the last regular series because of Covid restrictions, with producers saying they "didn't want them put at any risk".
Spotted outside Asda
In January,they were pictured getting their coronavirus vaccines together.
Cook and Wingrove joined the show, which features members of the public reacting the week's TV highlights, in 2016 after Wingrove was approached by a researcher outside an Asda supermarket.
"Then she said, 'Have you got a friend?' And like that, Mary came round the corner on her scooter."
Cook added: "They came up to Marina's flat, held cards up of different famous people and we had to talk about them."