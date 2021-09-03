BBC News

Richard E Grant heartbroken at the death of his wife, Joan Washington

Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant has said his heart is "broken" after the loss of his wife, Joan Washington, a dialect coach on films including The Witches and Red Sparrow.

He tweeted a film of them dancing, calling her the "love of my life and giver of life to our daughter Olivia".

Washington worked on Oscar-winning film Elizabeth and with Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman on The Phantom Menace.

Jessica Chastain was among the famous names paying tribute.

Chastain said Washington "had profound impact on me", having worked with her on four projects and the 2016 film Crimson Peak.

Grant's tweet received condolences from many other famous names, including David Baddiel, Tamzin Outhwaite, Jenny Eclair and Sarah Millican, Rebecca Front, Joanne Harris and JoJo Moyes, who all expressed their sadness for his loss.

Dawn French said: "Joan Washington will ALWAYS be remembered by those of us who knew her and were taught by her, as a PHENOMENAL WOMAN. So much love to Richard E Grant and all the family."

Grant was Oscar-nominated in 2019 for the film Can You Ever Forgive Me?

