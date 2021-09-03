Richard E Grant heartbroken at the death of his wife, Joan Washington
- Published
Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant has said his heart is "broken" after the loss of his wife, Joan Washington, a dialect coach on films including The Witches and Red Sparrow.
He tweeted a film of them dancing, calling her the "love of my life and giver of life to our daughter Olivia".
Washington worked on Oscar-winning film Elizabeth and with Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman on The Phantom Menace.
Jessica Chastain was among the famous names paying tribute.
🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YcdVAVK1ja— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 3, 2021
Chastain said Washington "had profound impact on me", having worked with her on four projects and the 2016 film Crimson Peak.
My heart is broken 💔Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes as an artist, but mostly as a woman. I’ve looked toward her. Her strive towards excellence made her the celebrated dialect coach she was. pic.twitter.com/6rW2OpYJKs— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 3, 2021
Grant's tweet received condolences from many other famous names, including David Baddiel, Tamzin Outhwaite, Jenny Eclair and Sarah Millican, Rebecca Front, Joanne Harris and JoJo Moyes, who all expressed their sadness for his loss.
Dawn French said: "Joan Washington will ALWAYS be remembered by those of us who knew her and were taught by her, as a PHENOMENAL WOMAN. So much love to Richard E Grant and all the family."
Grant was Oscar-nominated in 2019 for the film Can You Ever Forgive Me?