Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies aged 39
- Published
Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, 39, who had breast cancer, died on Sunday morning, her mother has said.
Harding announced in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with the disease, which had spread to other parts of her body.
Her mother Marie announced the news on Instagram, describing her "beautiful" daughter as "a bright, shining star".
Earlier this year Harding revealed doctors had told her she would not see another Christmas.
In a post next to a black and white image of Harding, her mother wrote: "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.
"Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.
"I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.
"It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.
"I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease - she was a bright, shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead."
Earlier this year, in an extract from her memoir Hear Me Out published in the Times, Harding wrote: "In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last."
She said she didn't want an exact prognosis, just "comfort" and to be "pain-free".
She also said she was "trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be".
Harding shot to fame in 2002 as a contestant on Popstars: The Rivals - an ITV talent show which aimed to find both a new girl band and boy band.
She made it to the final and was voted into the group which became Girls Aloud, alongside Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl Cole (then Tweedy).
The group went on to have several UK hits, including Sound of the Underground, The Promise, Love Machine, Jump and Call The Shots.
Girls Aloud reunited in 2012 after a short hiatus, to release and tour a greatest hits album. They announced their split in 2013.
Harding has since taken on several acting roles, including appearances in Run for Your Wife, and St. Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold.
She appeared on the Channel 4 reality show The Jump in 2016, but was forced to pull out after suffering a knee injury.
In 2017, she won Celebrity Big Brother.