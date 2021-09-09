Prince Philip: Royal Family members to remember Duke of Edinburgh in BBC documentary
- Published
More than a dozen members of the Royal Family will pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh in a documentary to air on BBC One later this month.
The Queen and Duke's four children will all appear in Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, as will their adult grandchildren and other family members.
The programme was originally conceived to mark Prince Philip's 100th birthday.
It will feature interviews filmed both before and after the Duke's death in April at the age of 99.
The BBC said the "historic" programme would see family members and royal staff offer "personal thoughts and reflections".
It said it would include "poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer".
"With special access to the Queen's private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history," the BBC said.
The Queen is not among the contributors listed in the corporation's official announcement.
Production company Oxford Films previously made Our Queen at 90, an ITV documentary marking the monarch's 90th birthday in 2016.
The hour-long documentary will air on 22 September at 21:00 BST.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.