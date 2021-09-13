Tanya Fear: Missing actress found safe in LA, police say
British actress Tanya Fear has been found safe in Los Angeles after being reported missing last week, police say.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the BBC that the 31 year old's family had been informed. They would not provide further details.
The @FindTanyaFear Twitter account said it was awaiting confirmation.
Fear appeared in a 2018 episode of BBC sci-fi drama Doctor Who. Friends and family said she had last been seen on Thursday.
According to the @FindTanyaFear account, which is described as being run by her family, the actress left her Hollywood Bowl apartment without her phone or purse and was last seen at 22:00 local time that day.
Her uncle said the family were "deeply worried".
Following reports on Monday that she had been found, a statement on @FindTanyaFear said: "We have not received such verification at this time. We are anxious to confirm the same."
The actress, whose real name is Tanyaradzwa Fear, has also appeared in TV's Spotless, Endeavour, DCI Banks and Midsomer Murders. She was seen in the movie Kick-Ass 2 and had recently started doing stand-up comedy.