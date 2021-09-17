Oasis Knebworth 1996: 'We had no fear'

"We did have a feeling that they [the fans] were with us anyway and we could do no wrong at that point. So it wasn't like we were going out there to win an audience over. We didn't know then but it was the peak of the band's career and we weren't going there to get any new fans or to convince a journalist that we were the greatest thing since Pot Noodles - people knew we were, we knew we were and we were in a moment and we were having it.