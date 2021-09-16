Sara Pascoe revealed as new Great British Sewing Bee host
- Published
Comic and writer Sara Pascoe is to take on hosting duties for The Great British Sewing Bee from Joe Lycett, who has stepped down after three series.
She will join judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young when the show, which tries to find the UK's best amateur sewer, returns to BBC One next year.
Pascoe, who appeared as a contestant on the show's 2020 Christmas celebrity special, said it was "such an honour".
Lycett said he was "absolutely thrilled" his friend was the new host.
"I loved the three series I did, but I can't wait to see how she makes the haberdashery her home," he added.
We're bursting at the seams with joy that @sarapascoe will be joining Sewing Bee as our new host. Welcome to the family, Sara! #SewingBee pic.twitter.com/lyiL9Y3e3U— Sewing Bee (@sewingbee) September 16, 2021
Pascoe, who has described her style as that of "a nine-year-old with a debit card", added: "I'm so inspired by creativity and skill and I am *deeply* in love with clothes so I can't think of a happier place to be."
She will host the eighth series of the show, which was presented by Claudia Winkleman for the first four series.
Patrick Holland, BBC head of Factual, Arts and Classical Music Television, said that as well as being "one of our funniest comedians" Pascoe is "passionate about the inspirational impact" of the show.
Holland also thanked Lycett for his "brilliant three years at the helm".
Susanne Rock, executive producer of Love Productions, which makes the programme, added Pascoe was "just the person to give our new sewers all the encouragement they need".
Lycett is set to present a life drawing programme for the BBC in September.
Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.